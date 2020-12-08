JSW Steel production up 3 pc in Nov at 13.32 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel, the flagship business of USD 12 billion JSW Group, on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 13.32 lakh tonnes in November, up 3 per cent from 12.9 lakh tonnes in the same month of previous year. The average capacity utilisation in November was 89 per cent, it said in a statement adding that shortage of iron ore remained a constraint.

The production of flat rolled products totalled 9.61 lakh tonnes in November, up 6 per cent from 9.09 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. But the production of long rolled products declined by 1 per cent to 2.95 lakh tonnes in November from 2.99 lakh tonnes the same month last year.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

