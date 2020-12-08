Left Menu
Development News Edition

China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, promises response

China has summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing to protest about U.S. sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" counter measures. China's foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday that Chinese vice foreign ministry Zheng Zeguang has summoned the acting representative in the U.S. embassy to express "solemn protest and strong condemnation". He also said that Beijing will take "reciprocal" counter measures.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:20 IST
China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, promises response
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing to protest about U.S. sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" counter measures. China's foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday that Chinese vice foreign ministry Zheng Zeguang has summoned the acting representative in the U.S. embassy to express "solemn protest and strong condemnation".

He also said that Beijing will take "reciprocal" counter measures. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on all 14 vice-chairpersons of China's National People's Congress over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: China sets launch window for mission to moon; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigress mauls boy to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a tigress at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday. The big cat attacked the victim who had stepped outside to relieve himself in Bochro village, locate...

UK's initial AstraZeneca shots will come from Europe, taskforce says

Britains initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will come from Europe rather than a domestic supply chain, the countrys Vaccine Taskforce said.The vast, vast, vast majority - over 80 -...

Rugby-Sale director Diamond leaves after 10 years in charge

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club. Diamond made over 350 ap...

Man gets life sentence for killing lover

A sessions court here on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his lover and dumping her dismembered body in a lake in suburban Chembur in 2013. Prabhakar Shetty, the accused, was found guilty under IPC sect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020