Left Menu
Development News Edition

No impact of Bharat bandh in Andaman and Nicobar

The Bharat bandh called by farmer unions demanding the repeal of three Central farm laws had no impact on normal life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. There was no impact of the bandh in the islands, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Ajay Rai, said here.PTI CORR SBN NN NN.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:31 IST
No impact of Bharat bandh in Andaman and Nicobar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Bharat bandh called by farmer unions demanding the repeal of three Central farm laws had no impact on normal life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. Markets and offices were open and transport services functioned normally, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone trying to enforce the bandh from anywhere in the union territory, they said. ''There was no impact of the bandh in the islands,'' the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Ajay Rai, said here.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1800 hours EXPECTED STORIES India vs Australia third T20Post-match press conference copies from Sydney. Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE...

BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by...

Tigress mauls boy to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a tigress at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday. The big cat attacked the victim who had stepped outside to relieve himself in Bochro village, locate...

UK's initial AstraZeneca shots will come from Europe, taskforce says

Britains initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will come from Europe rather than a domestic supply chain, the countrys Vaccine Taskforce said.The vast, vast, vast majority - over 80 -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020