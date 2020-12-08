Four held for selling LSD, ganja

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI):Four people were on Tuesdayarrested by Excise Enforcement sleuths in two separate casesfrom different locations here on charge of selling high-endnarcotics-- lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) besidesganja

The sleuths kept vigil at Mehdipatnam and seized 55LSD blots from the possession of a software employee and itwas revealed that he was purchasing the drug through theinternet and paid in bitcoins, an official release said

In another case, the Excise team seized threekg of dry ganja from three people.