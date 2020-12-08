Four held for selling LSD, ganja

Four held for selling LSD, ganjaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:07 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI):Four people were on Tuesdayarrested by Excise Enforcement sleuths in two separate casesfrom different locations here on charge of selling high-endnarcotics-- lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) besidesganja
The sleuths kept vigil at Mehdipatnam and seized 55LSD blots from the possession of a software employee and itwas revealed that he was purchasing the drug through theinternet and paid in bitcoins, an official release said
In another case, the Excise team seized threekg of dry ganja from three people.
