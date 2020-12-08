JSW Steel output grows 3 pc to over 13 LT in Nov

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent growth in its crude steel production to 13.32 lakh tonnes (LT) for November 2020. The company's output stood at 12.90 LT in the corresponding month last year, the steelmaker said in a statement.

During the month under review, there was a 6 per cent growth in the production of flat-rolled products at 9.61 LT compared to 9.09 LT in November 2019. In November, the production of long-rolled products fell 1 per cent to 2.95 LT from 2.99 LT in the corresponding month last year.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports..