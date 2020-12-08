Left Menu
Development News Edition

DealShare raises $21mn funding led by WestBridge Capital

The series C round also saw participation from Alpha Wave Incubation - a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners and existing investors Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India, along with some independent angel investors, a statement said.DealShare will use the capital proceeds for the next phase of its growth which will include expanding to newer geographies, penetrating deeper into current markets, scaling operations, expanding local sourcing networks and strengthening its technology platform across business verticals, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:16 IST
DealShare raises $21mn funding led by WestBridge Capital
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

E-commerce company DealShare on Tuesday said it has raised USD 21 million (about Rs 154.7 crore) in funding led by WestBridge Capital. The series C round also saw participation from Alpha Wave Incubation - a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners and existing investors Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India, along with some independent angel investors, a statement said.

DealShare will use the capital proceeds for the next phase of its growth which will include expanding to newer geographies, penetrating deeper into current markets, scaling operations, expanding local sourcing networks and strengthening its technology platform across business verticals, it added. With the current round, the total funding raised by DealShare stands at USD 34 million.

Founded in 2018 by Vineet Rao, Sourjyendu Medda, Sankar Bora and Rajat Shikhar, DealShare is clocking annualised revenues of over USD 45 million. ''This latest round of investment is a testament of our investors' confidence in DealShare's vision of bringing the e-commerce experience to the masses of India, especially to the low and mid-income population. We plan to use the funds to strengthen our technology platform and talent pool and scale our unique 'Made-for-India' solution,'' DealShare CEO Vineet Rao said.

He added that over the last two years, the company has witnessed rapid adoption of its app amongst tier II and III cities. Sourjyendu Medda, Chief Business Officer at DealShare, said the company will augment its brand presence across existing and new markets using the latest funds.

''Over the next one year, we are targeting to increase our footprint to 100 cities and towns across 5 states. Along with this, we will increase our customer base to one crore. This investment will take us to an annual GMV of Rs 2,500 crore,'' he added. Sankar Bora, Chief Operating Officer, said the funding will also help strengthen the company's asset-light model of supply chain and logistics, and DealShare plans to strengthen and leverage the local economy and entrepreneurs - especially in tier II cities and beyond.

DealShare is currently present in over 25 cities across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka and it plans to expand to more than 100 cities in 2021. The company has added more than 20 lakh consumers and caters to about 25,000 orders daily. DealShare has partnered with 1,000 brands, of which 70 per cent are local and regional brands. It plans to add more than 5,000 local brands to their portfolio in 2021.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh in UP; SP workers protest in number of districts

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions drew a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops and offices remaining largely open, while the Samajwadi Party held protests in a number of districts and even stopped a train in Allahabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020