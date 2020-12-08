Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi introduces additional payment modes for call money for partly paid securities

It has been decided to introduce additional payment mechanism i.e. ASBA, etc for making subscription andor payment of calls in respect of partly paid specified securities through SCSBs and intermediaries such as trading members brokers - having three in one type account and Registrar and Transfer agents RTA, Sebi said.The additional payment methods provided by Sebi are online as well as physical ASBA and the facility of linked online trading, demat and bank account three-in-one type account offered by some brokers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST
Sebi introduces additional payment modes for call money for partly paid securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday introduced additional payment mechanism, including ASBA, for making subscription and payment of balance money for calls in respect of partly paid securities issued by listed entities. The decision has been taken as payment through Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) mechanism is investor friendly and enables faster completion of the process, Sebi said in a circular.

A call, in market parlance, is a demand made by the company on its shareholders to pay whole or part of the balance remaining unpaid on each share at any time during the life time of a company. ''It has been decided to introduce additional payment mechanism (i.e. ASBA, etc) for making subscription and/or payment of calls in respect of partly paid specified securities through SCSBs and intermediaries such as trading members/ brokers - having three in one type account and Registrar and Transfer agents (RTA),'' Sebi said.

The additional payment methods provided by Sebi are online as well as physical ASBA and the facility of linked online trading, demat and bank account (three-in-one type) account offered by some brokers. Investors can apply through an online portal of the self-certified syndicate banks (SCSBs) or physically submit application at the branch of a SCSB.

The SCSBs would then send the application to RTA and block funds in shareholders accounts. Sebi said payment period for payment of balance money in calls will be kept open for 15 days.

It, further, said intermediaries including the issuer company and its RTA would provide necessary guidance to the specified security holders in use of ASBA mechanism while making payment of calls. This circular will be applicable for all call money notice wherein the payment period opens on or after January 1, 2020.

To protect investors' interest and reduce investor grievances relating to refund, Sebi had introduced ASBA as the sole payment mechanism in the IPO and rights issues..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. Most resi...

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh in UP; SP workers protest in number of districts

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions drew a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops and offices remaining largely open, while the Samajwadi Party held protests in a number of districts and even stopped a train in Allahabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020