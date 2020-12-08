Job posting picks up pace; likely to witness just 6 pc dip in 2020: Report

Even as the year 2020 is likely to witness a six per cent fall in job postings, there has been significant growth in listings over the past few months, which is expected to give a positive start to 2021, according to a report. The Monster Employment Report 2020 started positively with job postings in the first quarter, which was nine per cent higher than the previous year. However, owing to the pandemic, the opposite has ensued with the year heading to closure 6 per cent lower than last year.

The silver lining is that there has been significant growth in job postings in the past few months, foreseeing a positive start to 2021, the report added. The gradual increase in both the seeker and recruiter activities on the Monster portal showed that clear signs of recovery in the job market compared to the COVID-19 lows.

The report provides insight into the job market of 2020 from January-November 2020, covering the pre-pandemic and recovery periods across industries, cities, and functions on the Monster.com portal. Further, the report showed that during April-July, BPO or ITES witnessed a 48 per cent decline in job postings; banking, financial services, insurance dipped 48 per cent; production and manufacturing by 46 per cent; and travel and tourism by 76 per cent.

While industries that were impacted less during the period were telecom or ISP witnessing a 16 per cent dip in job listings; advertising, market research and public relations went down by 11 per cent; media and entertainment by 6 per cent; printing and packaging by 13 per cent; and agro-based industries by 5 per cent. Meanwhile, during the recovery period (August-November), job posting across industries like import and export (15 per cent); logistic, courier freight/transportation (14 per cent); retail (13 per cent); BPO and ITeS (9 per cent); and garments-textiles-leather, gems and jewellery (8 per cent) improved compared to the lockdown in April-July, it added.

Further, the report found that with the listings are improving as the gap is narrowed for telecom or ISP (-8 per cent); advertising, market research and public relations (-11 per cent); media and entertainment (-5 per cent); logistic, courier/ freight/transportation (-9 per cent); and agro-based industries (0 per cent) and be almost back at pre-COVID-19 levels. The retail industry, which witnessed a positive growth of 3 per cent year-on-year from November-2019 to November-2020, resulting in a 20 per cent spike in job postings in November sequentially.

When it came to cities, Chandigarh and Bangalore witnessed the maximum recovery, despite being the worst-hit locations, it said. During the lockdowns, the report stated Chandigarh (-27 per cent), Mumbai (-24 per cent) and Bangalore (-20 per cent) were impacted the most.

While, cities like Jaipur with 8 per cent growth, Baroda with 2 per cent, Kolkata (-2 per cent) and Coimbatore (-4 per cent) were the least impacted cities. Logistics and supply chain, arts and creative, and marketing communication see a significant recovery.

While, finance and accounts, senior management, hospitality and travel, HR and admin, and legal functions were the most impacted by COVID-19, it said. These functions still face the challenge of recovery, post-lockdowns, it added. PTI SM HRS.