TERI SAS Held its 13th Convocation Ceremony on 8th December 2020

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), New Delhi, a deemed to be University, held its 13th Convocation on 8th December 2020. Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Recipient of Padma Vibhushan in 2014 and Former Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

Dr Mashelkar is known for his contributions to India's National Chemical Laboratory and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, chairing multiple high-powered committees appointed by the Government of India on diverse issues, and a successful campaign against foreign patents on Indian traditional knowledge. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols implemented by the government, this year's Convocation ceremony was held online including an FB live.

In this year's Convocation ceremony, a total of 18 PhDs and 216 Master's degrees were awarded to the students. On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Dr Mashelkar said, "It is a great honour and a privilege to deliver the 13th Convocation of TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS). Its mother institution The Energy Research Institute (TERI), had distinguished itself globally through its pathbreaking contributions. I am delighted to see that TERI SAS itself is creating its own distinctive imprint in the area of sustainable development."

Dr Shailesh Nayak, Chancellor, TERI SAS also expressed his view on the occasion and said, "TERI SAS has been a unique institute for building capacity to address issues related to sustainability and balancing agenda of protection of environment and inclusive development, and building a new kind of leadership. A structured process of learning of inclusive education as advocated by TERI SAS, is an essential requirement of creating a sustainable society. The New Education Policy of India has recognised this fact and provided impetus to address sustainability as a part of education." Prof Manipadma Datta, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS also congratulated the outgoing students and said, "We at TERI SAS are proudly striving to reach this goal! This august institution was established with this holistic vision only! If we are no good students, we can't become good teachers! Real learning is never domain specific! That's why we have been championing the cause of interdisciplinarity since the beginning and happy to find that the New Education Policy document to a great extent reflects the core, we are nurturing all these days! Our vision gets honourably vindicated! We can echo Benjamin Disraeli with confidence: A University should be a place of Light, of Liberty, and of Learning! Tamoso Maa Jyotirgamaya! We can strongly hope, our education system will continue to transcend to a more holistic learning system!"

TERI SAS (earlier TERI University) is one of the eminent institutes in the country in the field of Sustainability Education. It was conceived to disseminate the knowledgebase created by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). In 1999, the Institute was granted the 'Deemed to be University' status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and notified vide the Ministry of Human Resources Development. TERI SAS is deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, Government of India, committed to "Knowledge for Sustainable Development".

It offers 14 masters programmes and an interdisciplinary PhD programme in seven thematic areas in its campus in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. It has awarded more than 130 PhDs and more than 2300 Master's degrees so far.