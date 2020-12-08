EU's Barnier now sees 'no-deal' more likely than a deal with UK - sources

EU's Barnier now sees 'no-deal' more likely than a deal with UK - sourcesReuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:13 IST
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he believed a 'no-deal' split in ties with Britain at the end of the year is now more likely than agreement on a trade pact, sources in the bloc said.
A diplomat and an official in Brussels, speaking under condition of anonymity, said Barnier made the remark at a meeting with the 27 national European affairs ministers and added that it was time for the bloc to update its no-deal contingency plans.
