Left Menu
Development News Edition

Night trains crossing borders: Europe's new sleepers

Four European national railway companies promised new sleepers linking 13 major cities on Tuesday in the largest extension of Europe's night network in many years. The 500 million-euro ($605 million) investment announced by the state railways of Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland comes a year after the German government declared railways crucial to its plans to cut carbon emissions from travel by air.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:49 IST
Night trains crossing borders: Europe's new sleepers
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Four European national railway companies promised new sleepers linking 13 major cities on Tuesday in the largest extension of Europe's night network in many years.

The 500 million-euro ($605 million) investment announced by the state railways of Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland comes a year after the German government declared railways crucial to its plans to cut carbon emissions from travel by air. Night trains are still widely used in Eastern Europe, where routes such as St. Petersburg to Moscow are served by fleets of sleepers, but they have been in decline in Western Europe for decades, seemingly dealt a death-blow by budget aviation.

The new routes will be operated by Austria's OeBB using 20 new trains and should bring to 1.4 million the number of night passengers the four operators carry each year. From next December, sleepers will run from Vienna to Paris via Munich and from Zurich to Amsterdam via Cologne. Two years later, Berlin to Brussels and Paris and Zurich to Barcelona will be added to the network.

Billed by ministers from the four countries as a return to the 1960s glory days of the Trans-Europ-Express - the business-class-only rolling hotels immortalised in the Kraftwerk song - the service will still be very modest in scale. "Board the train in Munich or Berlin in the evening and arrive refreshed in Brussels or Paris the next morning," said German transport minister Andreas Scheuer. "We'll be travelling in a more climate- and environment-friendly way."

But dreams of a resurrected Orient Express are premature: the 20 new trains ordered are a "drop in the ocean" compared to the many hundreds of high-speed ICE and TGV trains operated by Germany's Deutsche Bahn and France's SNCF, transport blogger Jon Worth wrote on Twitter. ($1 = 0.8262 euros)

TRENDING

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020