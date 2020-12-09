Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets look to rise on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.42%. On Wall Street, stocks notched new record levels Tuesday at the S&P and Nasdaq, boosted by gains in the healthcare sector on the back of positive vaccine news and seeming progress on U.S. stimulus talks, as the U.S. dollar dipped.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 05:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets look to rise on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Asian markets were set to rise Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.57% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 were down 0.02%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.42%.

On Wall Street, stocks notched new record levels Tuesday at the S&P and Nasdaq, boosted by gains in the healthcare sector on the back of positive vaccine news and seeming progress on U.S. stimulus talks, as the U.S. dollar dipped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%, the S&P 500 gained 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.21%. The dollar index was up 0.08%. "USD consolidated amid a lift in U.S. equities to record highs and positive signs that an agreement on an one-week stopgap funding bill that would push off a partial government shutdown," wrote Joseph Capurso, a strategist with Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"There appears to be some bipartisan support for a fiscal package of US$908 bln (4% of GDP)." U.S. policymakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic while pursuing a stopgap government funding bill. Leaders in both parties remain adamant a deal must be struck but are still working through sticking points, including aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

The steady march of positive news on COVID-19 vaccines helped lift investor spirits. Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign, and Johnson & Johnson reported it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle when the U.S. health regulator released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns.

But the looming prospect of a "no deal" Brexit weighed on investors, as British and European Union negotiators are still trying to break a deadlock in trade deal talks within three weeks. In the foreign exchange market, sterling was trading down 0.2%.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.3 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.9146%. Oil prices were near unchanged, with Brent crude futures settling at $48.84 a barrel, up 5 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 16 cents lower at $45.60. Spot gold prices were higher.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of Double Fantasy that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a f...

U.S. House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed a 740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave o...

Golf-Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Womens Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago. The oldest womens golf major, wh...

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 mln COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020