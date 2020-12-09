Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heritage Foods exits Future Retail; sells its entire holding for Rs 132 cr

Heritage Foods has sold its entire holding representing over 3 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail for around Rs 132 crore in the open market to mainly repay its long term loans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:09 IST
Heritage Foods exits Future Retail; sells its entire holding for Rs 132 cr

Heritage Foods has sold its entire holding representing over 3 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail for around Rs 132 crore in the open market to mainly repay its long term loans. ''The company has disposed off its entire holdings/investment of 1,78,47,420 equity shares held in Future Retail. These shares were sold through stock exchange in open market in various tranches and the net amount of Rs 131.94 crore was received by the company,'' Heritage Foods said in a regulatory filing.

Heritage Foods is promoted by the family members of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The company said sale proceeds shall be mainly utilised for the repayment of term loans of the company.

In November 2016, Future Group had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hyderabad-based dairy and retails enterprise, Heritage Foods, in an all stock deal. As a part of the deal Heritage Foods got 3.65 per cent share-holding in Future Retail through fresh issuance of shares.

In August this year, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries announced acquisition of retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group as going concerns on a slump sale basis for lumpsum aggregate consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. In October this year, Future Group founder Kishore Biyani had said the homegrown retail major lost nearly Rs 7,000 crore revenue in first three-four months of the COVID-19 pandemic due to closing of stores, which led him to sell his business to Reliance Industries.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020