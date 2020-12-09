Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Wednesday rose 0.39 per cent to Rs 594.30 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the December delivery traded higher by Rs 2.30, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 594.30 per kg in a business turnover of 5,739 lots

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increased bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in spot demand.