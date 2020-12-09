Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium futures up on spot demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:53 IST
Aluminium prices edged up 0.46 per cent to Rs 163.95 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the December delivery gained 75 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 163.95 per kg in a business turnover of 829 lots
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.