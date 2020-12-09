Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.46 per cent to Rs 163.95 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the December delivery gained 75 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 163.95 per kg in a business turnover of 829 lots

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.