Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner

In a week marked with high volatility, the British currency fell to a near three-week low on Monday as leaders failed to resolve their differences in the broader trade talks, raising concerns of a no-deal Brexit. But Tuesday offered a glimmer of hope when Britain said it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the EU over a sticky negotiating point.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:25 IST
Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Wednesday after three days of losses as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

With only days to the end of the Brexit transition period, traders are hopeful that a face-to-face meeting between UK and European Union leaders can break the deadlock. In a week marked with high volatility, the British currency fell to a near three-week low on Monday as leaders failed to resolve their differences in the broader trade talks, raising concerns of a no-deal Brexit.

But Tuesday offered a glimmer of hope when Britain said it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the EU over a sticky negotiating point. The British currency rose 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday in volatile trading at $1.3433 in early London trading, heading towards a 2-1/2 year high of above $1.35 hit last Friday.

Against the euro, sterling was 0.4% higher at 90.27 pence, after falling to a seven-week low on Monday. But in a sign that the latest markets moves were more of an indicator of panicky trading, overnight implied volatility gauges -- a measure of expected price swings -- rose to close to 25%, touching the highest point since late March.

"The jump in implied volatility does suggest there has been a fall in confidence regarding the prospects for a deal," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "That said, after the recent selling pressure on the pound, some speculators are clearly viewing PM Johnson's trip to Brussels in a positive light and are reducing short positions," she added.

Ahead of the meeting in Brussels, one of PM Johnson's most senior Brexit-supporting ministers, Michael Gove, told BBC radio on Wednesday that Britain sees scope for a compromise on some of the sticky negotiating points. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU and Britain could still reach an agreement on a Brexit trade deal but added that she could not guarantee there would be a breakthrough at an EU summit on Thursday.

"The 'now or never' moment is here," said ING analysts in a note to clients. "The meeting will tell us a lot".

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Irelands state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.RTE reporter Tony Connelly a...

NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

NSA Ajit Doval presents Presidents Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day officials....

Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

The Uganda National Examination Board UNEB has secured an increase of 3.8 of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.As per the statement documented e...

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says

Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives in a terrorist attack on Wednesday but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday.The Oil Ministry gave no f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020