Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

A Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigans Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers were looking on Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said. Emergency responders were at the crash scene.

PTI | Manistique | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:28 IST
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@mod.mil.rus)

A Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers were looking on Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said. The plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren't immediately known, the statement said. Emergency responders were at the crash scene. The statement didn't specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reported it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

