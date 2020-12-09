Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Kharagpur students receive 1,000 job offers till Day 8 of final placement

Despite the pandemic situation, students of IIT Kharagpur secured more than 1,000 offers till the eighth day of the first phase of placements for the academic year 2020-21, a statement issued by the premier institute said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:45 IST
IIT Kharagpur students receive 1,000 job offers till Day 8 of final placement

Despite the pandemic situation, students of IIT Kharagpur secured more than 1,000 offers till the eighth day of the first phase of placements for the academic year 2020-21, a statement issued by the premier institute said. For the first time, the final placements began on a virtual mode due to the pandemic.

Companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, American Express, Sony Japan, EXL Service, Oracle, Honeywell, TSMC, Rakuten, Cohesity, Amazon, Airbus, PwC, L&T, Wipro and Tata Steel, among others, have made the offers, the statement said. The jobs are across sectors such as software, hardware, analytics, consulting, core engineering, education, healthcare, banking and finance.

More than 200 companies are participating in the first phase of the recruitment drive, mainly 25 per cent -27 per cent core companies, 65 per cent software, and 10 per cent consulting. The students also bagged 30 international job offers from countries such as Japan and Taiwan, the spokesman said.

''The company mix in the first phase is fairly distributed and the students got their placements as per their domain choice, though software, data, and analytics took the major share of it. The performance is even reflected in the average salary which stands at Rs 19 LPA despite the odds,'' spokesperson of the institute said. ''On the closing of Day 1, we had received 400 plus offers which became 900 on the fifth day and crossed 1000 by Day 8,'' chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur Prof A Rajakumar said.

The first phase of placements at the institute will continue till December 11, with the next phase set to resume from the second week of January 2021. ''Though pandemic restricted some of the companies to offer more hiring numbers/profiles, IIT KGP achieved significant performance and reassured its legacy,'' Rajakumar said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Haryana reports 26 deaths, 1,400 fresh cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included eight f...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...

Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers for alleged possession of mephedrone MD worth Rs 12 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-9 laid a trap at Daulat Nagar bus s...

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developers are transforming a windowless industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europes largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.The farming system ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020