Spain to cut value-added tax on COVID-19 tests, vaccines to 0%Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:47 IST
Spain will cut VAT on coronavirus tests and vaccines to 0% until the end of 2022, in line with recently passed European Union regulations, Government Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Wednesday.
Spanish citizens will receive vaccines free of charge from the national health system, she added in a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
