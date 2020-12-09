Unclaimed gold worth Rs 59 lakh seized from plane

Chennai, Dec 9(PTI): Customs authorities seized unclaimed gold worth Rs 59 lakh from a plane which arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Wednesday. Customs officials at the airport during rummaging recovered two packets wrapped with black adhesive tape beneath the cushion of one of the passenger seats, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhury said.

On opening the packets, gold in paste form, weighing 1.15kg and of 24k purity valued at Rs 59 lakh, was recovered. PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME