Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre releases 6th installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Government of India is borrowing this amount on behalf of the states and UTs through a special borrowing window to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of GST implementation, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:55 IST
Centre releases 6th installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Centre on Wednesday said it has released the sixth installment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. With this installment, a total amount of Rs 36,000 crore has been released so far.

Out of Rs 6,000 crore released this week, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been given to 23 states and Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UTs) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) which are members of the GST Council, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. ''The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.2089 per cent. So far, an amount of Rs 36,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7106 per cent,'' it said. The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation. The Government of India is borrowing this amount on behalf of the states and UTs through a special borrowing window to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of GST implementation, it said. In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, it said, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.5 per cent of states' GSDP to the states choosing option-1 to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. So far, permission for borrowing an additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 crore has been granted to 28 states under this provision. Interest on the borrowed amount would be the first charge on the cess, which gets collected beyond the five years. The next charge would be 50 per cent towards the principal amount which gets borrowed, that is Rs 1.10 lakh crore and then the remaining 50 per cent would be towards COVID-19 affected compensation.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss. The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019.

The Centre had to dip into the excess cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation. However, the amount of cess collected during the 2019-20 stood at Rs 95,444 crore.

The compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18. During April-July of the current fiscal, the total compensation due to states stands at over Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Pounded by pandemic 'storm', poor nations need climate finance more than ever

Many developing nations are under huge financial stress from the COVID-19 crisis, making it more important than ever that they receive the funding promised by rich nations to help them tackle climate change, said the head of the Green Clima...

TN, only non-BJP ruled state, to support farm laws: DMK MP

Coimbatore, Dec 9 PTI Tamil Nadu is the only non-BJP ruled state which has supported the three new farm laws, DMK MP and womens wing secretary M K Kanimozhi said on Wednesday. Stating that the laws deprived farmers of their rights, she alle...

McConnell says U.S. Congress still needs path forward on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still looking for a path toward agreement on COVID-19 aid, as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more ti...

Turkish presidential spokesman says EU sanctions will not work

The European Unions draft statement regarding the imposition of sanctions on Turkey is disappointing, the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that sanctions will not work and will be counterproductive in the long run.Ib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020