Left Menu
Development News Edition

USTR welcomes Britain's decision to stand down on aircraft-related tariffs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 04:37 IST
USTR welcomes Britain's decision to stand down on aircraft-related tariffs

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it welcomed a decision by Britain not to continue in January tariffs imposed by the European Union in an aircraft subsidies case, saying it shares Britain's objective of resolving the dispute through negotiations.

But USTR said it disagrees that Britain would have any authority to continue such tariffs, since this authority would end after it leaves the European Union and "the UK did not bring a case in its individual capacity" against the United States.

Also Read: European shares end 4-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing attempt after test launch in Texas

SpaceXs Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the companys launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story...

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight

SpaceXs Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday.Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high RUD, but we got all the data we needed Congrats Space...

U.S. Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat

An effort to stop President Donald Trumps high-tech weapons deals with the United Arab Emirates fell short on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate as Trumps fellow Republicans opposed resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale of drones a...

Pence announces pool of U.S. astronauts for planned moon mission

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced 18 astronauts chosen for possible participation in planned NASA missions to return to the moons surface during the final U.S. space policy meeting before he and President Donald Trump leave o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020