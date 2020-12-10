Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderate to dense fog envelopes parts of Bengal

Moderate to dense fog enveloped large parts of West Bengals southern districts on Thursday morning, affecting the movement of flights and vehicles, officials said. Movement of vehicles on the highways was slowed down due to dense fog in many places in the southern districts.The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degree Celsius..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:40 IST
Moderate to dense fog envelopes parts of Bengal
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Moderate to dense fog enveloped large parts of West Bengal's southern districts on Thursday morning, affecting the movement of flights and vehicles, officials said. A western disturbance in the northern parts of the country will cause fog, lower temperatures during the day, and higher temperatures at night than normal in south Bengal districts, including the eastern metropolis, for the next couple of days, the Meteorological department said.

Departures of flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here were delayed due to poor visibility in the morning, the officials said. The movement of vehicles on the highways was slowed down due to dense fog in many places in the southern districts.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...

SC to hear in Jan appeals against scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...

Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020