L&T Technology Services Wins USD 100 Million Plus Plant Engineering Engagement from Global O&G Major

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in USA. This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than USD 100 Million. Under the five-year engagement, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities. LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new age technology & solutions to optimize project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS' scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the U.S.

Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services said, "Our focus on multi vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year program is testimony to our global plant engineering expertise." "LTTS is delighted to partner with one of the world's leading O&G companies who are focused on providing affordable & sustainable energy and chemical products. Having worked in the Oil & Gas industry for a long time, our engineers have a unique appreciation of the challenges and opportunities in the energy and chemical industry. This is a prestigious win for LTTS, and we are excited to engage with our customer to deliver value in improving operational efficiency", Dr Panda added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)