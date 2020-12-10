Left Menu
Wipro GE Healthcare joins hands with IIT Madras to foster industry-academia collaboration

WGE aims to develop an innovation mindset in students with engineering skills by providing industrial exposure in the healthcare domain and other technology areas of the company through close collaboration with technical experts, it said.Research scholars of this MS programme shall also be offered nine-month long internship opportunity at WGE.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:28 IST
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

WiproGE Healthcare Private Limited (WGE) on Thursday announced a fellowship partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai to provide increased opportunities for Research Scholars to build and further improve the innovation ecosystem. Under this programme, WGE would also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen Masters (MS) in Research Scholars at IITM.

Speaking on the collaboration,WGE Chairman Azim Premji said the world of healthcare is getting transformed through use of digital technologies which can address some of the toughest healthcare challenges. This transformation can be accelerated by building a collaborative ecosystem of industry and academia partners, he said.

''Through this partnership with IITM, we wish to mentor the students and their ideas, and help them develop affordable healthcare solutions for those in need across the country,'' Premji was quoted as saying in a joint statement. WGE aims to develop an innovation mindset in students with engineering skills by providing industrial exposure in the healthcare domain and other technology areas of the company through close collaboration with technical experts, it said.

Research scholars of this MS programme shall also be offered nine-month long internship opportunity at WGE. ''This collaboration will provide a rich experience to research scholars of the program as they will get a chance to work on diverse healthcare projects and get mentored by industry experts from Wipro GE Healthcare,'' saidIITM Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

