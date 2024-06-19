Last-Minute Heroics: Francisco Conceição Seals Portugal's Win Over Czech Republic

In a thrilling European Championship opener, Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic thanks to a stoppage-time goal by substitute Francisco Conceição. Conceição only entered the match in the 90th minute but quickly made his mark, slotting the ball inside the left post after a miscued block by Czech defender Robin Hranac.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez highlighted the depth of his squad, saying, "The players that came off the bench showed that the team has a lot of options." The dramatic finish evoked memories almost 24 years ago when Conceição's father, Sérgio, scored a hat trick in Euro 2000. Despite chances for Cristiano Ronaldo, who set a record by appearing in his sixth European Championship, and 41-year-old defender Pepe's milestone as the tournament's oldest player, it was Conceição who stole the show.

The Czech Republic initially took the lead in the 62nd minute with a fierce strike from Lukas Provod. Portugal responded by leveling the score through an unfortunate own goal deflected by Hranac. "These unlucky things can happen," Czech coach Ivan Hasek lamented, acknowledging Portugal's deserved win. In the other Group F match, Turkey defeated tournament newcomer Georgia 3-1.

