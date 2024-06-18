Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys, a leading IT giant, announced the launch of Infosys Aster, an AI-powered suite of marketing services on Tuesday aimed at enhancing brand experiences, efficiency, and effectiveness to drive business growth.

The company boasts over 400 marketing assets, more than 50 partners, and 20 plus design studios. Infosys Aster is designed to accelerate marketing experiences and operational efficiency for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) marketers globally.

According to a company statement, "With capabilities including creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing, and marketing operations, Infosys Aster TM brings agility to the entire marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands. Global brands have observed a 50% increase in repeat buyers, a 30% improvement in marketing operation costs, and a 40% rise in sales."

Equipped with AI-led transformation capabilities, Infosys Aster delivers an integrated, real-time view across customers, brands, and channels, enabling companies to enhance their marketing ROI.

Satish H C, Executive Vice President and Co-head of Delivery at Infosys, emphasized that the platform empowers marketing organizations to champion customer needs and drive growth, stating, "Our clients strive to explore new avenues of growth while fostering customer intimacy efficiently and in near real-time. They recognize the transformative role of agile, data-driven AI marketing in accelerating their strategies and execution."

Infosys shares settled at Rs 1497.65 each on the BSE on Tuesday, marking a 0.61% increase from the prior close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)