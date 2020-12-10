Left Menu
EU needs to move on both level playing field and fisheries by Sunday - UK's Raab

The European Union needs to move on both fisheries and level playing field by Sunday for there to be progress in trade talks, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding that the EU had hardened its position on the latter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:12 IST
The European Union needs to move on both fisheries and level playing field by Sunday for there to be progress in trade talks, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding that the EU had hardened its position on the latter. "I think the EU will need to move significantly on both those key points because they're points of principle," Raab told BBC Radio.

Asked about the gap between Britain and the EU on the regulatory framework for competition rules, Raab said: "There's the substantive requirements of the level playing field and then there's the remedies... but let's be clear the EU has hardened its position."

