Aluminium futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:19 IST
Aluminium futures up on spot demand
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery gained 35 paise, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 165.60 per kg in a business turnover of 925 lots

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

