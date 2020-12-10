Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery gained 35 paise, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 165.60 per kg in a business turnover of 925 lots

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices.