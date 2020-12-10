Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari calls for more innovation to identify import substitute products

Addressing a webinar organised by All India Management Association, the minister said this is the time for the industry, for the government to identify the things important for the future which we are presently importing, how we can manufacture here.He urged the IITs and engineering colleges to provide innovative solutions in this regard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:41 IST
Gadkari calls for more innovation to identify import substitute products
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for more innovation and research to identify products that can be indigenously manufactured as cost-effective import substitutes. He said the government has decided to go in for a tendering process to give government technology centers comprising tool rooms to successful private players who have an excellent track record.

The minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Road Transport and Highways said ''we are now launching Flex engines where 100 per cent ethanol or petrol can be used,'' highlighting its significance in lowering crude oil imports. Addressing a webinar organised by All India Management Association, the minister said ''this is the time for the industry, for the government to identify the things important for the future which we are presently importing, how we can manufacture here''.

He urged the IITs and engineering colleges to provide innovative solutions in this regard. The minister observed that to realise the Prime Minister's dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or a Self-reliant India, ''we need to increase our exports and GDP growth, create more employment potential and jobs, and should accord the highest priority to the rural, agricultural and tribal sectors.''

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month

Britains economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that gross domestic product expanded 0.4...

Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least two

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19 overnight. The fire, which sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air, was under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020