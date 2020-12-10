Unidentified body found in drain in UP's Noida

Left Menu
Updated: 10-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The body of an unidentified man was found in a drain located at the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) here on Thursday morning, police said. ''The body has been fished out of the 'ganda nullah' and the deceased appears to have been around 32-year-old,'' a police spokesperson said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the man and the body has been sent for post mortem, the spokesperson said. Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Phase 2 police station, the official added.

