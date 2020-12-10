Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold declines Rs 534; silver tanks Rs 628

Gold prices declined Rs 534 to Rs 48,652 per 10 gram on Thursday in the national capital in line with lower global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram.Silver also dipped Rs 628 to Rs 62,711 per kg, from Rs 63,339 per kg in the previous trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:36 IST
Gold declines Rs 534; silver tanks Rs 628

Gold prices declined Rs 534 to Rs 48,652 per 10 gram on Thursday in the national capital in line with lower global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,186 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped Rs 628 to Rs 62,711 per kg, from Rs 63,339 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,835 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.84 per ounce.

''Gold prices witnessed declined as negotiations over further US fiscal stimulus dragged on and the dollar rose for a fourth straight session,'' HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...

Coal India e-auction sale rises 77% to 68 MT during Apr-Nov

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it has registered a 77 per cent growth in e-auction sales, under five windows, at 68.3 million tonnes MT during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal. The upsurge in the booked or al...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found to be responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The p...

Pack up time for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas' as shoot finishes

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer crime thriller Bob Biswas announced on Thursday that the shooting for the film got completed last night in Kolkata. Bob Biswas, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020