3 killed as speeding car falls into drain in Noida

Three people, including a teenager, died after their car fell into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Noida early on Thursday, police said. There were five passengers in the hatchback when the accident took place near Salarpur village under Sector-49 police station limits, they said. They were on their way to attend a wedding-related function in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida, police said. ''The Maruti Celerio fell straight into a drain near Salarpur apparently due to high speed. The passengers were eventually taken out and sent to a hospital where three of them were declared dead,'' according to a police statement. The deceased have been identified as Preet (14), Satyaveer Singh (22) and Kuldeep (27), police said, adding that the two others, who were injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, police said.