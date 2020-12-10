Left Menu
Development News Edition

With green battery standards, EU seeks a competitive edge

"Batteries placed on our market, regardless of their origin, they will be sustainable," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said. Under the proposals, rechargeable electric vehicle (EV) and industrial batteries sold in Europe must disclose their carbon footprint from 2024, and comply with a CO2 emissions limit from 2027.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:20 IST
With green battery standards, EU seeks a competitive edge

Electric car and industrial batteries sold in Europe will soon face legally binding environmental standards, the European Commission said on Thursday, as it seeks to give local producers an edge in a rapidly growing global market. Europe's battery demand is set to soar this decade, spurred by the 30 million electric vehicles the EU says Europeans will be driving by 2030.

The Commission on Thursday proposed regulations to ensure that demand is met by greener batteries with lower emissions, produced using recycled materials. The proposals need approval from EU member states and the European Parliament. "Batteries placed on our market, regardless of their origin, they will be sustainable," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

Under the proposals, rechargeable electric vehicle (EV) and industrial batteries sold in Europe must disclose their carbon footprint from 2024, and comply with a CO2 emissions limit from 2027. An obligation to disclose the content of recycled raw materials in those batteries would apply from 2027, followed by requirements to use a minimum share of recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel and lead from 2030.

To encourage battery recycling, the Commission also proposes targets for EU countries to collect 65% of portable batteries by 2025 and 70% by 2030, up from the EU's current target to collect 45% of portable batteries. Today, China hosts roughly 80% of the world's lithium-ion cell production, but Europe's capacity is set to expand quickly. The EU says local producers could cover the bloc's electric vehicle battery demand by 2025.

Brussels hopes its proposals could support that aim, by giving green-minded local producers an advantage over those in countries where a coal-heavy electricity grid means the CO2 footprint of battery manufacturing is likely higher. Jesper Wigardt, vice president of communications at Swedish battery maker Northvolt, said the proposals would incentivise investments in renewable energy, to help Europe "get out of batteries produced in less good energy grids from a CO2 point of view."

Northvolt's renewable energy-powered plants are among 15 large-scale battery cell factories under construction in Europe.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to campaign for Georgia Democrats next week amid hot U.S. Senate races

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden next week will jump into the fiery U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, two contests that could help push his legislative agenda through Congress if Democrats win both seats. Biden will head to Atlanta on Tuesday...

My character in 'Criminal Justice' reminder of how I was five years ago, says Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra with the latest season of Criminal Justice, says he relates a lot with his character as they both have struggled to make it big. The show is the Indian adaption of the hit...

Collection efficiency in retail loan pools of NBFCs, HFCs remains steady in October: ICRA

Domestic rating agency ICRA Ratings on Thursday said the collection efficiency in its rated retail pools originated by NBFCs and HFCs remained steady in October, compared to September, for almost all retail asset classes. While the total co...

Entertainment News Roundup: Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction; SiriusXM signs new five-year deal with Howard Stern and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020