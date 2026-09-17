EU-China Talks: Moving from Rhetoric to Results
The European Commission aims for concrete outcomes from discussions with China on trade deficits. A pivotal meeting is expected in October with Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaging with Chinese officials to manage trade issues, emphasizing the need for credible results beyond rhetoric.
The European Commission is pushing for tangible outcomes from upcoming talks with China, focusing on the EU's significant trade imbalance, according to a Commission spokesperson.
The discussions are slated for October 8-9, when European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart. These talks will address crucial issues such as Chinese exports to the EU, market access for EU companies in China, and Chinese export controls on rare earth elements.
'While genuine engagement remains a priority, first concrete outcomes must be achieved at the second session of the Trade and Investment Council in Beijing,' the spokesperson stressed. This meeting, which Sefcovic will co-chair, aims to demonstrate a shift from rhetoric to actionable results.
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