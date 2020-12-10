Left Menu
Atma Nirbhar Bharat package: Rs 21,000 crores MSME dues paid in past 7 months

The Finance Ministry on Friday said Rs 21,000 crores of MSME dues have been paid in past seven months since May 2020 by the Central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Friday said Rs 21,000 crores of MSME dues have been paid in past seven months since May 2020 by the Central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). "Over Rs 21,000 crores of MSME dues have been paid in past 7 months since May 2020 by the Central government agencies and CPSEs," according to the Finance Ministry's statement.

"The highest level of procurement was achieved in October of over Rs 5,100 crores and payment of over Rs 4,100 crores. Going by the reports received in the first 10 days for November 2020, this level of performance is expected to be surpassed as procurement of about Rs 4,700 crores and payment of about Rs 4,000 crores have already been reported," it added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package in May, 2020, stating that the MSME dues should be paid in 45 days.

Sitharaman reviewed the situation about payment to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and expressed satisfaction and appreciation on the excellent work done by the Ministry of MSME. (ANI)

