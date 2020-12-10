Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Fresh ECB stimulus leaves euro unabated, pound hit by Brexit fears

The euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations, while sterling fell after post-Brexit trade talks were extended to the weekend in hope of an elusive breakthrough. The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 500 billion euros ($605.40 billion) to 1.85 trillion euros and extended the scheme by 9 months to March 2022, with the aim of keeping government and corporate borrowing costs at record lows.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:59 IST
FOREX-Fresh ECB stimulus leaves euro unabated, pound hit by Brexit fears

The euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations, while sterling fell after post-Brexit trade talks were extended to the weekend in hope of an elusive breakthrough.

The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 500 billion euros ($605.40 billion) to 1.85 trillion euros and extended the scheme by 9 months to March 2022, with the aim of keeping government and corporate borrowing costs at record lows. The move did not surprise investors as the central bank had made it clear more easing was on the way and bond purchases, along with liquidity facilities for banks, would form the backbone of any policy response.

The euro, which was about 0.1% up against the dollar prior to the announcement, rose to 0.3% and reached a session high at $1.2118. Traders were still awaiting a press conference by ECB head Christine Lagarde for any comment on the recent rise of the currency on foreign exchange markets.

Among other positive developments for the euro zone, EU leaders in Brussels seemed close to unblocking a stalled 1.8 trillion euro package to help revive their pandemic-ravaged economies. Poland and Hungary have opposed the package because access to the money was, for the first time, to be linked to respecting the rule of law.

Against the pound, the euro rose 1% to 91.10 pence, while sterling sustained losses of 0.8% against the dollar, retreating to $1.3295. The British currency fell overnight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave negotiators until the end of the weekend to decide if a trade pact can be struck.

The European Commission laid out contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of the year to limit disruption to air traffic, and road and rail travel. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said a no-deal Brexit would cause more lasting damage to Britain's economy than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss franc, seen as a safe haven in the Brexit crisis, briefly rose to 1-month high versus the euro in morning trading but cut its gains gradually. At 1301 GMT one euro was exchanged for 1.07525 Swiss franc.

The dollar rose 0.2% slightly to 104.41 yen. The U.S. dollar, which tends to fall when risk appetite is strong, was down 0.2% against a basket of major currencies as agreement on U.S. stimulus remained elusive. ($1 = 0.8259 euros)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was a collective call to wait for theatrical release: Monisha Advani on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Producer Monisha Advani is thrilled that her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, featuring actor Kiara Advani, is getting a theatrical release as she says the team always wanted the audience to experience the movie on the big-screen. Backed by E...

830 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally surpasses 80K

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 80,476 on Thursday with the detection of 830 fresh cases, while 12 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,332 in the state, according to a bulletinDehradun district reported a maximum of 273 new cases, Nainital...

Coronavirus: 3,824 new cases in Maha; 5,008 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 18,68,172 with the addition of 3,824 cases, a state health official said. As the virus claimed the lives of 70 patients during the day, the fatality count went up to 47,972, he said.A total of...

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020