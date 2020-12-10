Left Menu
Development News Edition

Main tourist area in McLeodganj declared COVID containment zone

Authorities in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district have declared the main tourist area in McLeodganj as a COVID-19 containment zone. Dharamshala Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harish Gajju took the decision after 11 cases of the novel coronavirus were found in McLeodganj.He said the area from Main Chowk to Dolma Chowk on Jogiwada Road in McLeodganj has been declared as a containment zone.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:15 IST
Main tourist area in McLeodganj declared COVID containment zone

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have declared the main tourist area in McLeodganj as a COVID-19 containment zone. Dharamshala Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harish Gajju took the decision after 11 cases of the novel coronavirus were found in McLeodganj.

He said the area from Main Chowk to Dolma Chowk on Jogiwada Road in McLeodganj has been declared as a containment zone. ''No offices and hotels will be opened in the containment zone nor will any construction work be allowed. The people of the area will not be able to leave their houses at other times except in medical emergencies,'' the SDM said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK had informed it of an event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.Elevated radiation levels were measured inside ...

1,319 new coronavirus cases in MP, seven deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,19,893, health officials said. With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,373, they said....

Car bomb kills at least four in Turkish-controlled north Syria

At least four people were killed in a Turkish-controlled region of northern Syria on Thursday when a car bomb detonated at a checkpoint in the border town of Ras Al Ain, according to a Turkish official and a war monitor. The governors offic...

WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs

Chennai, Dec 10 PTI WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday. The new fund-raising follows th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020