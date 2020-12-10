Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Airlines invests in carbon-capture project to be 100% green by 2050

The project, 1PointFive, is a partnership between Occidental Petroleum Corp subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Rusheen Capital Management that plans to build the first U.S. industrial-sized direct air capture plant that would permanently sequester 1 million tons of CO2 each year. That's the equivalent of what 40 million trees can do, but covering a land area about 3,000 times smaller, United said, adding that direct-capture technology is one of the few proven ways to correct for aircraft emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:36 IST
United Airlines invests in carbon-capture project to be 100% green by 2050
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

United Airlines said on Thursday it had committed to a multimillion-dollar investment in a project to remove carbon dioxide from the air through air direct-capture technology as part of a plan to be 100% "green" by 2050. The project, 1PointFive, is a partnership between Occidental Petroleum Corp subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Rusheen Capital Management that plans to build the first U.S. industrial-sized direct air capture plant that would permanently sequester 1 million tons of CO2 each year.

That's the equivalent of what 40 million trees can do, but covering a land area about 3,000 times smaller, United said, adding that direct-capture technology is one of the few proven ways to correct for aircraft emissions. United declined to provide further details on the investment amount.

Speaking to reporters about the project, United CEO Scott Kirby said carbon capture and sequestration is the only scalable technology that removes carbon from the atmosphere and buries it in the ground. "Sequestration is a real and permanent solution," Kirby said.

Until now, the airline industry has focused primarily on the purchase of carbon offsets to reduce the environmental impact of flying. Before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global air travel earlier this year, carbon reduction was expected to be a top priority for airlines, particularly in Europe, where a flight-shaming movement has gained momentum.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced airlines to focus heavily on their daily survival rather than on longer-term environmental goals, Kirby said climate change could alter behaviors in even more dramatic ways than the pandemic. "The longer we wait, the more drastic those changes will have to be," he said.

Aside from the carbon-capture program, United is also investing in sustainable aviation fuel, which has up to 80% less carbon emissions than conventional jet fuel. Most of an airline's contribution to climate change comes from the fuel it takes to fly.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK had informed it of an event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.Elevated radiation levels were measured inside ...

1,319 new coronavirus cases in MP, seven deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,19,893, health officials said. With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,373, they said....

Car bomb kills at least four in Turkish-controlled north Syria

At least four people were killed in a Turkish-controlled region of northern Syria on Thursday when a car bomb detonated at a checkpoint in the border town of Ras Al Ain, according to a Turkish official and a war monitor. The governors offic...

WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs

Chennai, Dec 10 PTI WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday. The new fund-raising follows th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020