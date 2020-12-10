Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro's 750 million euro bond sale helped fend off debt crisis -finance minister

Montenegro's 750 million euro bond sale this week has helped the country avert a debt crisis, with proceeds earmarked for refinancing debt as well as new investments, senior government officials said on Thursday.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:15 IST
Montenegro's 750 million euro bond sale helped fend off debt crisis -finance minister

Montenegro's 750 million euro bond sale this week has helped the country avert a debt crisis, with proceeds earmarked for refinancing debt as well as new investments, senior government officials said on Thursday. It sold the Eurobond, which matures in 2027 and carries a 2.785% coupon, less than a week after a new coalition government under Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic took power.

The country of just 620,000 people relies heavily on tourism along its Adriatic Sea coast and its economy has been reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The World Bank forecasts a 12.4% contraction this year after worst tourist season on record. "Montenegro has averted bankruptcy," Finance Minister Milojko Spajic said. "We had to react before the beginning of next year so we would not plunge into a debt crisis."

Krivokapic told the same news conference in Podgorica that some of the funds would be used to cover debt inherited from the previous government led by the Democratic Party of Socialists, loyal to long-serving President Milo Djukanovic. The money raised will also be used for the budget and investments. Krivokapic said the government had opted to issue a Eurobond rather than sell state property or take out commercial loans: "We had one of best offers, and we did that."

Montenegro, which is a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, has public debt of around 3.66 billion euros or 80% of GDP.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

Mexico to investigate Vitol bribe allegations, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will investigate allegations bribes were paid by the U.S. subsidiary of the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol to state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos Peme...

Life-time Achievement Award conferred on Bill Gates

Microsoft-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solve some of the toughest challenges the world is facing. Gates was conferred with the Life-time Achievement Award at the TiE Global Summit2020held virtually.It is an h...

Daily U.S. COVID deaths hit new record, prompting pleas to scale back Christmas

The United States daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020