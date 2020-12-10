2 dead in bike accident

Two men died and another was injured when their motorcycle dashed into an electric pole in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, police said on Thursday

The three had attended a wedding and were returning home on Wednesday night when the accident occurred near Chakdahi village in Khalilabad block. Manish Gaur (29) and Kunal Gaur (21) died on the spot, while the injured was admitted to a hospital, which referred him to Lucknow for treatment, Circle Officer Gaya Dutt Mishra said

The deceased were close relatives. and residents of Khalilabad town. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officer said.