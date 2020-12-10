Canary Islands removed from England's safe travel list, Saudi added

Spain's Canary Islands, a popular destination for British tourists, has been removed from England's safe travel corridor list, meaning those arriving from the archipelago will have to self-isolate, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

Shapps said data from the islands showed cases and positive tests were increasing, and so from Saturday morning, people arriving in England would have to enter quarantine.

However, those coming from Botswana and Saudi Arabia will no longer have to self-isolate after the countries were added to the travel corridor list.