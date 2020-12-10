16 policemen, including 2 ASIs, suspended for 'colluding' with sand mafia in Jaipur

The Jaipur police suspended 16 of its personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors and as many head constables, on Thursday for allegedly colluding with the sand mafia. On getting information about illegal sand transportation, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate conducted decoy operations on Wednesday night on the Ajmer Agra and Tonk roads. Different teams led by senior officials monitored the activities of the police patrolling vehicles.

While no irregularity or involvement of the policemen on patrolling duty was detected on the Ajmer and Agra roads, those in the Shivdaspura and Chaksu areas on the Tonk road were allegedly found involved in helping the sand mafia in illegal transportation of sand. After a detailed report was submitted, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba suspended two ASIs, two head constables and 12 constables. PTI SDA RC