Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb valuation surges past $100 bln in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020

Record label Warner Music Group, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and data warehouse company Snowflake Inc have all gone public in the past few months. At the start of trading on the Nasdaq, Airbnb had a market capitalization of $86.5 billion, eclipsing that of online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc and hotel chain Marriott International Inc. Including securities such as options and restricted stock units, Airbnb's fully diluted valuation came to $100.7 billion, more than five times the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in a private fundraising round in April at the outset of the pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 03:00 IST
Airbnb valuation surges past $100 bln in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020 and capping a bumper year in which investors flocked to tech stocks. Airbnb opened at $146 on the Nasdaq, far above the IPO price of $68 per share that raised $3.5 billion for the company. The stock hit a high of $165 and closed at $144.71.

The IPO is the culmination of a stunning recovery in Airbnb's fortunes after the firm's business was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. But as lockdowns eased, more travelers opted to book homes instead of hotels, helping Airbnb post a surprise profit for the third quarter. The San Francisco-based firm also gained from increased interest in renting homes away from major cities.

"I don't think this summer too many people expected to see an Airbnb IPO this year," Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky told Reuters in an interview. "We were planning on going public, we put our IPO on hold and this has been the most unbelievable journey. It's been quite a comeback for our hosts and for what I hope will be travel," added Chesky, whose Airbnb stake is now worth around $11 billion.

Founded in 2008 as a website to take bookings for rooms during conferences, Airbnb's listing was one of the most anticipated U.S. IPOs of 2020, which has already been a record year for stock market listings. Record label Warner Music Group, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and data warehouse company Snowflake Inc have all gone public in the past few months.

At the start of trading on the Nasdaq, Airbnb had a market capitalization of $86.5 billion, eclipsing that of online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc and hotel chain Marriott International Inc. Including securities such as options and restricted stock units, Airbnb's fully diluted valuation came to $100.7 billion, more than five times the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in a private fundraising round in April at the outset of the pandemic. Airbnb's worth was pegged at $31 billion in its last pre-COVID-19 private fundraising in 2017.

The eye-popping rise in Airbnb's stock on its debut comes just a day after the share price of food delivery company DoorDash Inc doubled in their first day of trading. Such large first-day trading gains are likely to fuel criticism from some venture capital investors, including Benchmark's Bill Gurley, who argue investment banks underprice IPOs so their investor clients can score large gains when the stock starts trading. Such advocates have pushed for companies to consider listing shares through a direct listing, in which bankers have little influence on the price at which stock is sold.

Chesky said Airbnb would focus on the things that were within the company's control. "At this point the price of stock is not something we control. I've encouraged our employees to focus on things they can control," Chesky said, speaking before the stock had started trading.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Pemex's trading arm suspends business with Vitol amid U.S. bribery probe

The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex has temporarily suspended business with the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol, which is the subject of a U.S. bribery investigation, according to a letter s...

Disney announces big expansion of Marvel and Star Wars on Disney+

Walt Disney Co on Thursday disclosed an aggressive expansion of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on its Disney subscription streaming service. The entertainment conglomerate said it plans to release 10 new TV series in each of the two fr...

Four finalists compete for Time's Person of the Year for 2020

Time Magazine names its Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday, choosing the winner from nominees that include healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and two U.S. presidential election winners. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020