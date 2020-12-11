Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bounce to add 4,000 electric scooters to its fleet by February

Bounce said it has resumed operations in many cities and Tier-II markets such as Hassan, Mysuru and Vijayawada besides Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Prior to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Bounce said it did about 130,000 rides on a daily basis. With a strong presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company looks to expand to other cities as well, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:52 IST
Bounce to add 4,000 electric scooters to its fleet by February

E-scooter sharing player Bounce said on Friday it intends to add 4,000 more e-scooters to its fleet by February. Currently electric vehicles (EVs) form 50 per cent of the Bounce fleet in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said a statement.

The Bengaluru startup said it intends to transition to a 100 per cent EV fleet by the third quarter of 2021. More than 10,000 vehicles of its fleet to include the companys in-house designed bikes, it added.

Bounce aims to make its rides carbon neutral by 2022. ''When COVID impacted business, we took advantage of the period to accelerate our EV adoption strategy. We have built strategic partnerships with several OEMs in the electric and battery space to achieve this green vision,'' said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce.

In the last few months, Bounce saw a steady rise in the number of daily rides and now has reached 35 per cent of its pre-COVID numbers, the statement said. Bounce said it has resumed operations in many cities and Tier-II markets such as Hassan, Mysuru and Vijayawada besides Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Prior to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Bounce said it did about 130,000 rides on a daily basis. With a strong presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company looks to expand to other cities as well, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Festive demand lifts domestic passenger vehicle sales by nearly 13 pc in Nov: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 12.73 per cent to 2,85,367 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to...

UPDATE 3-Congo Parliament ousts speaker, confirming shift in power balance

The Democratic Republic of Congos lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to remove its speaker, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor and coalition partner Joseph Kabila. The vote w...

On his 98th birthday, looking back at films that established Dilip Kumar as 'The Tragedy King'

Legendary actor, philanthropist and former politician Dilip Kumar ringed into his 98th birthday on Friday. Fans of the yesteryear actor who is credited for bringing the technique of method acting to the Indian cinema have been flooding Twit...

Turkish lira slips after sources say U.S. to impose sanctions

The Turkish lira weakened on Friday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move set to worsen ties between the two NATO allies. Separately, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020