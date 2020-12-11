OptraLABS received ICMR clearance for its COVID-19 recovery test kits

Left Menu
Pune based OptraLABS announced today that it has received approval from ICMR towards its COVID-19 rapid test kits named 'Optra-Shield'.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:17 IST
Optra Shield Rapid Test Kit. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pune based OptraLABS announced today that it has received approval from ICMR towards its COVID-19 rapid test kits named 'Optra-Shield'. Based on studies conducted at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, "Optra-Shield," test kits showed 99 per cent specificity and 95 per cent sensitivity to detect immunity post-COVID-19 infection.

These kits detect IgG antibodies which are developed a post-COVID-19 infection as a fighting mechanism of the body immune system. Once these antibodies are developed, the person becomes non-contagious and considered safe to intermingle with others. Optra-Shield comes with a mobile-based Self-assessment app and at-home rapid test kit (like a glucose testing or pregnancy testing type of simple device). It comes with a lancet (a finger pricker) to obtain a drop of blood on the strip which in few minutes shows your immunity levels against COVID-19.

"COVID Pandemic has paralysed the entire world. Lockdown was imposed in many parts of the world that resulted in controlling the spread of the virus but also impacted our economy. The only option is to allow people working again to bring back economical developments. But how would one ensure that people are safe to return to work? Not all businesses can afford to work from home," said Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO, Optra Group of companies. "OptraLABS kits for Recovery Testing is the solution. These kits can be used at home or work. These kits are also particularly useful to test the effect of COVID-19 vaccine. We are not only manufacturing these in India but also made sure that our kits cost-effective. We are making Optra-Shield available at Rs 350 in India," he further said.

"There are additional ways where this test kit could be very helpful, especially after the anticipated mass-vaccination programs against SARS-CoV2. This kit can be utilized by the governmental health agencies to monitor the administration and efficacy of their immunization program. This could be monitored by user-submitted data after the vaccine recipient uses the COVID-Shield test at home post-vaccination after a prescribed time. Recalling patients after vaccination to conduct diagnostic serological tests for antibody development may be a difficult task, especially in countries like India and other South Asian countries where the compliance for return visits could be low. Thus, a self-administrable kit by OptraLABS could fulfill that need in an affordable, accessible, and traceable way," said Dr. Achal Pashine, a well-known scientist and ex-Director at Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, and Roche. OptraLABS is the world's first-ever solution provider focused on providing a complete suite to defeat COVID-19. Through its continuous technological innovations, it aims at defeating the virus at every step.

OptraLABS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optra Group of companies. OptraSCAN, a digital pathology venture, OptraHEALTH a genetic testing venture, Devisha Films a National award winner entertainment company are some of its other group companies. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

