Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed, 4 injured as car overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons, two of them teenagers, were killed and four others injured when their car overturned while returning home in Rajgarh district after taking part in a marriage function, a police official said on Friday.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:34 IST
Three killed, 4 injured as car overturns in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, two of them teenagers, were killed and four others injured when their car overturned while returning home in Rajgarh district after taking part in a marriage function, a police official said on Friday. The accident took place near Dhaturia village on the Jirapur-Machalpur road on late Thursday night, around 42km from the district headquarters, Jirapur police station in- charge Ramakant Upadhyay said.

All victims were returning to their village Sadalpur after attending a marriage function, he said, adding prima facie it appears the incident took place due to over-speeding. The deceased were identified as Roshan Dangi (35), Omprakash Sharma (18) and Hariom Dangi (16), the police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Jhalawar town in neighbouring Rajasthan, they added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's rank slips 7 places at 54th in terms of housing prices appreciation globally

Indias rank slipped 7 places to 54th in terms of appreciation in residential prices as rates fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year during the July- September quarter, according to property consultant Knight Frank. India is at 54th position amongst...

London stocks retreat as Brexit hangs in balance

London-listed shares fell on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline was subdued after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8, led by dec...

Have not received any reply from farmers on govt proposal, says Union Agriculture Minister

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not respo...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Friday slipped by Rs 5.10 to Rs 601.10 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 5.10, or 0.84 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020