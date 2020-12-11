Gurugram doctors perform successful brain surgery on 80 years old

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): People experienced changes that are expected of aging and face certain health problems that are common in old age. Kamla Aggarwal, 80, a resident of Karnal, Haryana developed a seizure in her second innings of life which made her family upset and scared.

Seizures are abnormal changes in the electrical functioning of the brain that can lead to coma or death if left untreated. Besides, it can also cause injury such as falls or trauma to the body. The examination of the brain showed a very large tumor, measuring 7 cm in diameter which was pressing on the right side of her brain. This was shocking for the family to convince themselves that Mrs Aggarwal was suffering from a brain tumor of such a large size at this elderly age. Her son who himself is a surgeon took a quick decision to go for an MRI test which led to reveal the actual condition of the deformity and the disease was diagnosed properly. Her age was a major concern for the family as they were apprehensive if Mrs Aggarwal's body would cope well with further treatment.

The risk and uncertain situations due to the COVID pandemic in the country scared the family to a further extent. Keeping all worries aside and without any delay, the family decided to go ahead with further treatment. Being a doctor, Mrs Aggarwal's son was aware of the course of treatment that could treat her mother well without inflicting any pain to the body. The family consulted Dr Aditya Gupta, Chief - Neurosurgery & CNS Radiosurgery at Artemis Hospitals in Gurugram. Dr Aditya Gupta examined the case of Mrs Aggarwal and found that her body is fit to perform navigation guided Microsurgery which had a lower risk. He consulted the family and advised them to go with this approach. After a brief thought, the family gave consent for the surgery. Dr Gupta along with the team of two other surgeons led the surgery which was done on 19 November.

"The surgery was challenging due to the age of the patient, but it was important to remove the tumor and prevent the development of cancer. We performed navigation guided Microsurgery having lower risk and healed the pain of the patient. The operation had no side effects and she was recovering fast. She responded really well to the entire course of treatment and gained consciousness within an hour of the surgery. She was shifted to the ward the next day," said Dr Aditya Gupta, Chief - Neurosurgery & CNS Radiosurgery & Co-Chief - Cyberknife Centre, Artemis Hospitals. Amidst the pandemic increasing the health risks, a successful surgery was executed that removed the tumor completely without posing any threat to Mrs Aggarwal. The Biopsy report further revealed that the tumor was non-cancerous discarding any further complications. On the second day after surgery, she went back home happily.

Mrs Aggarwal is perfectly fit and out of danger. She would need to be on medication for at least one year. As a routine health check-up, she is advised to get the MRI done once a year. "We were extremely worried as my mother is too old to perform a surgery. But, we took a good and timely decision of contacting Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram. The fast recovery has filled us with immense happiness. I am satisfied with the treatment and the care provided at the hospital. I express my gratitude and thanks to Dr. Aditya Gupta and his team. It was a commendable job," said Mrs Aggarwal's son, while thanking and expressing his happiness.

This is a wonderful example of dedicated teamwork, bringing a new life and new hope to an 80-year-old lady. Artemis Hospital, established in 2007, spread across 9 acres, is a 400 plus bed; state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Hospital is the first JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Gurugram.

Designed as one of the most advanced hospitals in India, Artemis provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical and surgical interventions, a comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services. Artemis has put modern technology in the hands of renowned doctors from across the country and abroad to set new standards in healthcare. The medical practices and procedures followed in the hospital are research-oriented and benchmarked against the best in the world. A top-notch service, in a warm, open patient-centric environment, clubbed with affordability, has made it one of the most revered hospitals in the country.

