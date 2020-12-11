TEMA appoints former telecom secretary R Chandrashekhar as Digital Empowerment Council Chairman

Domestic telecom gear makers' body TEMA on Friday said it has appointed former telecom and IT secretary Rentala Chandrashekhar as the Chairman of TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) represents Indian companies engaged in manufacturing of telecom gears.

''TEMA is pleased to announce that Shri R Chandrashekhar, Former Secretary, Department of Telecommunication and Department of Electronics and IT is appointed as the first Chairman of TEMA Council on Digital Empowerment,'' TEMA said in a statement. Chandrashekhar is currently Chairman of the Centre for The Digital Future. He was also former President Nasscom.

''We are sure with a highly experienced, motivated and energetic personality like Chandrashekhar taking the lead; TEMA will bring enormous value addition and would aim for helping stakeholders to make India soon a Digitally empowered nation,'' Ravi Sharma, Chairman TEMA said. Chandrashekhar played an instrumental role in laying down the country's first electronics manufacturing policy in 2012 as the IT secretary.

''I feel privileged to chair the Digital Empowerment Council of TEMA with so many illustrious members drawn from all these communities. I hope the Council will be an effective channel for industry and civil society to share their perspectives and suggestions on how to ensure that India's digital future is inclusive and empowering for all,'' Chandrashekhar said. As telecom secretary, Chandrashekhar paved the way for liberalisation of the telecom sector by introducing spectrum trading and sharing rules and unbundled licenses from the spectrum.

It was during his tenure, the telecom commission, now digital communications commission, approved use of broadband spectrum for voice telephony which has paved the way for use of voice over 4G network in the country. ''Digital inclusion is the key to India's economic growth. Chandrashekhar is the best mind to suggest. His experience in the Government and the private sector will provide a 360-degree view of the challenges and the way ahead.

''I am confident that his academic rigour and expertise in the sector will help in the development of cyber-safe digital payments,'' N K Goyal, Chairman Emeritus, TEMA said. Chandrashekhar has joined TEMA at a time when the government is looking to make India the hub of telecom equipment manufacturing.

Union cabinet has already approved a package of around Rs 12,195 crore to push local manufacturing of telecom gears under production linked incentive scheme..