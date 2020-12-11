London stocks retreat as Brexit hangs in balance

London-listed shares fell on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline was subdued after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8%, led by declines in financial, energy and industrial stocks.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 sank 1%, bringing weekly declines to more than 3%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" that Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a new trade deal. "It's getting more vague about what the specific disagreements are," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

"There is a possibility that politicians from both sides are keen to massively downplay the chances of a deal only to pull one out of the hat by Sunday or at least say one is starting to emerge." London's benchmark stock indexes have bounced since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but have lagged their U.S. and European peers as data suggests a much deeper impact on domestic economic growth.

A Reuters poll this month found it will take at least two years for UK GDP to reach pre-pandemic levels. In company news, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline was flat as it said the experimental vaccine it was developing with France's Sanofi showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials.

Rolls-Royce tumbled 6.7% as it deepened this year's cash outflow forecast and warned the outlook remained challenging. "It will still take some time for their civil aviation income stream to return to anywhere near normal, but the hope is that in the new year, this will start to pick up again as flight schedules start to get reinstated," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Calisen Plc surged 24.9% after saying it had agreed to go private in a 1.43 billion pounds ($1.90 billion) deal.