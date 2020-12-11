Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks retreat as Brexit hangs in balance

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:23 IST
London stocks retreat as Brexit hangs in balance
Representative Image Image Credit:

London-listed shares fell on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline was subdued after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8%, led by declines in financial, energy and industrial stocks.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 sank 1%, bringing weekly declines to more than 3%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" that Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a new trade deal. "It's getting more vague about what the specific disagreements are," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

"There is a possibility that politicians from both sides are keen to massively downplay the chances of a deal only to pull one out of the hat by Sunday or at least say one is starting to emerge." London's benchmark stock indexes have bounced since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but have lagged their U.S. and European peers as data suggests a much deeper impact on domestic economic growth.

A Reuters poll this month found it will take at least two years for UK GDP to reach pre-pandemic levels. In company news, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline was flat as it said the experimental vaccine it was developing with France's Sanofi showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials.

Rolls-Royce tumbled 6.7% as it deepened this year's cash outflow forecast and warned the outlook remained challenging. "It will still take some time for their civil aviation income stream to return to anywhere near normal, but the hope is that in the new year, this will start to pick up again as flight schedules start to get reinstated," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Calisen Plc surged 24.9% after saying it had agreed to go private in a 1.43 billion pounds ($1.90 billion) deal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde bags hard-won deal, but battle with hawks has only begun

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde brokered a difficult compromise this week to secure backing for a new pandemic-fighting package of measures, but her battle to convince sceptics among her colleagues and investors has only j...

Congress MLA clarifies on meeting BJP leader

Puducherry, Dec 11 PTI Ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar on Friday clarified that his recent meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader in-charge of party affairs in Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Kurana was a courtesy call and not f...

Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.7 per cent to Rs 220.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by...

Pranab Mukherjee's presidential memoirs to hit stands in January

A new book by late former president Pranab Mujkherjee will recount his fascinating journey from growing up under the flicker of a lamp in a remote village of Bengal to walking the rampart of the Rasthrapati Bhavan as the first citizen of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020